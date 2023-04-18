Kiwi experts weigh in on whether your coffee is the reason you are holding on to weight. Photo / 123rf

Kiwi experts weigh in on whether your coffee is the reason you are holding on to weight. Photo / 123rf

COMMENT:

There I was, Saturday morning, sun shining down on me, iced coffee in hand, mindlessly scrolling TiKTok like the Gen Z I am when all of a sudden my peace was disturbed.

“Drinking coffee in the morning is making you gain weight,” a brown-haired, hazel-eyed hormonal weight loss expert named Alice told me.

Shocked, confused and suddenly cured of my coffee cravings, I put down my $9 drink and granted her all of my attention. “Tell me more, Alice.” I whispered to my cracked iPhone screen.

“It’s not because it’s high in calories but because it raises your cortisol levels,” she continued “and cortisol is correlated with insulin aka your fat storage hormone”.

Between my rising rent, the looming recession and the unavoidable Gen Z existential crisis, being told coffee in the morning is a no-no was enough to send me spiralling into a hole of theories about why I may need to change my morning habits.

So instead of sitting on the information like a gatekeeper, I’ve compiled it into this handy little article for you to read while drinking your own cup of liquid gold - with a little help from the experts.

Coffee is one of life's joys but is it doing more harm than good? Photo / 123rf

What happens to your body when you drink coffee on an empty stomach?

Until TikTok’s coffeegate, thinking about the effects coffee has on an empty stomach wasn’t high on my priority list but I’m a changed woman. With age comes wisdom (and inspiration for a new story) so here’s what the experts have to say about the matter:

Renee Brown, New Zealand Nutritionist and Health coach tells the Herald, “Coffee is extremely acidic on the body so when you drink it in the morning on an empty stomach it will reduce your stomach’s PH level.”

Explaining how doing this can interfere with the proper digestion of food later in the day, Brown adds that if you are someone who prefers your cup of coffee first thing in the morning there are a couple of options to make things easier on your body.

She suggests adding milk to the drink “which is going to dilute the effects of the caffeine on your system” or having something light to eat with it like a banana.

Ali Hill, Senior Professional Practice Fellow in the Department of Human Nutrition at the University of Otago, reiterates Brown’s point to the Herald adding, “How you respond to coffee depends in part on how you have your coffee. A flat white may have a similar amount of caffeine to a short black, but it also has milk in it; you’d see a different effect from drinking it, even if you ate no other food.”

She continues to note that some people believe coffee makes gastro-oesophageal reflux disease worse but as of today there is not enough research to prove the theory. Ultimately, Hill says drinking coffee on an empty stomach is a case-by-case basis.

“If you get heartburn after drinking coffee on its own, don’t do it. If you’re worried, as with everything, it’s worth seeking medical advice.”

Can drinking coffee on an empty stomach make you gain weight?

A current narrative on TikTok is that drinking coffee on an empty stomach may increase levels of the stress hormone, cortisol which in turn can make you gain weight.

But Hill says it’s not exactly as black and white as that, “Weight gain happens when we eat more energy than we burn off.

“Caffeine can affect your metabolism, but drinking coffee on an empty stomach won’t make you gain weight. If anything, the empty stomach in the first place can make you gain weight, if you eat more when you’re ravenous than you would if you ate little and often.”

Renee Brown is a New Zealand Nutritionist and Health coach. Photo / Instagram

What time of the morning is the best time to drink coffee?

Hill notes that health is “such a complex thing” and pining down the perfect time to have your morning cup of coffee ultimately comes down to personal preference.

“Changing the time of day you have your morning pick-up isn’t going to have a huge impact in the grand scheme of things. So really, the time of the morning you should drink coffee is what works best for you.”

Brown suggests having your first cup of coffee about one to two hours after waking up or 30 minutes after food.

What are the benefits of coffee?

Brown says coffee offers increased energy and in addition to being a great antioxidant, “it helps with concentration and is even said to be great for brain health”.

Hill adds, “Coffee is a source of vitamin B2, magnesium and a range of plant compounds”, meaning in addition to the benefits Brown listed above, it also makes us feel more alert.

However coffee isn’t the only thing you can receive these benefits from. Since they are our body’s natural response to caffeine intake, you may react the same way when you have tea, chocolate, energy drinks, sports supplements, or other food and drink containing caffeine.

Renee Brown suggests having coffee 30 minutes after you've eaten. Photo / 123rf

How much coffee is too much?

Without sounding dramatic, coffee is one of life’s major joys but as the saying goes, quality over quantity.

Brown says the recommended amount of coffee each day is 400mg or three to four cups, something she believes is “far too much coffee.

“I recommend one to two cups a day and if you want more energy later in the day try something like Matcha which is lower in caffeine but still gives you the most incredible energy boost (without the crash).”

Meanwhile, Hill explains how much coffee you should have is entirely dependent on the person. Someone who regularly drinks coffee will likely be able to have more than someone who rarely drinks it. But before you go wild refilling your cup all day, Hill has one warning.

“Too much caffeine can stop us sleeping and make us more restless and anxious. But how much is too much will vary between people and what type of coffee you’re drinking. A standard flat white made from instant won’t have the same amount of caffeine as a triple shot espresso.”

She also notes that the major guideline comes for those who are pregnant, “high levels of caffeine can increase the risk of miscarriage. People who are pregnant should have less than 200mg per day, which you’d get in two cups of plunger coffee or one cappuccino.”

Conclusion

As it turns out, nothing is ever as bad as you think it’s going to be and upon reflection, it seems comparing drinking coffee on an empty stomach to the recession was an overreaction.

Regardless, all this information leads me to conclude that drinking coffee - whether you’ve got food in your belly or not - is a decision that only you can make because either way, it’s unlikely to cause any significant harm.

But you know your body best so the decision is up to you. I for one am picking up my $9 Iced Latte and enjoying its deliciousness.











