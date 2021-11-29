Doctored photos showing Kate Middleton with bruised eyes published without palace permission

The shocking images have gone up in bus stops and other spots across Europe. Photo / Supplied

Doctored images of Kate Middleton with a bruised face have gone up in several spots in Europe as part of a campaign to end domestic violence.

The images, which have been created by artist AleXsandro Palombo, using existing photos of Kate Middleton, have shocked royal fans, upset by seeing a depiction of the Duchess with cuts and bruises all over her face.

The doctored photos, created by Palombo, are accompanied by a caption that calls for a change in the way domestic violence is addressed:

"She reported him.

"But nobody believed her - but she was left alone.

"But she was not protected - but he was not stopped."

"But she was killed anyway," the posters read at the bottom.

The full image of the domestic violence campaign. Photo / Supplied

According to The Sun, Kensington Palace was not approached with a request for permission to use the images.

The Duchess is not the only famous face that has been edited to look battered and bruised for the campaign.

Palombo did the same with images of US Vice President Kamala Harris and Queen Letizia of Spain, among others.

The goal of the artist is not to imply that any of these women are victims of domestic violence but to create a conversation about the way society tackles domestic violence.

Palombo has told media he wants the images to "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence" and highlight the "ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims".

On Instagram, he pointed out the victims' lack of faith in the institutions that have failed others before them.

"How can a woman victim of abuse and violence still have faith in the institutions?"

The photo of Duchess Kate has been doctored to show bruises around the eyes, as well as cuts to the nose, lips and eyebrows.

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.



Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.