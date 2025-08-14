And now, in a cost-of-living crisis, the Entertainment Book is back, rebranded as the Entertainment Group.

The relaunch was announced over lunch at Wynyard Quarter restaurant Baduzzi, which is one of the businesses at which members will be able to receive discounts.

Between courses, guests heard about Entertainment’s renewed mission to champion the local food scene and support grassroots fundraising — a cause that the organisation says has raised $112 million for not-for-profit partners across Australasia.

Halson says the return to the New Zealand market was largely due to her decision to “unretire” after four years, and watching the business struggle through Covid.

The New Zealand hospitality market also needed a bit of optimism and “magic”, which she said Entertainment would bring in droves.

“I can really feel the optimism here in hospitality, in the fundraising community, everywhere really. It is time for us to put staff back into this market and play our important role of bringing the community together to create the Entertainment magic.”

Gone are the perforated coupons and that hefty physical book; instead, the deals can now be found on an app, Entertainment - Discover More.

The Entertainment Group app replaces the former Entertainment Book of discount vouchers.

Halson confirmed to the Herald that the decision was not only to serve customers better, but to protect the environment.

“Bit by bit, each year, the trend for the app continued to climb until 2020, when more than 75% of Entertainment members preferred the value of their membership on the app. So that is when we made the call to stop printing the big books, saving more than 25,000 trees a year.”

The app is a more spontaneous experience than the book, with new customer trials and the ability for people to explore new businesses when they are out and about.

Included in those deals are travel offers, such as $500 off Emirates flights, ideal for those planning a European adventure, and hotel accommodation deals for 200,000 hotels worldwide.

Foodie offerings include acclaimed New Zealand restaurants such as Baduzzi, The French Café, The Crab Shack, Pravda, Boulcott Street Bistro and Chillingworth Road.

The Entertainment Group app also offers deals across Wellington. Photo / Supplied

The offers are set to be nationwide, with membership pricing reflecting both Auckland and cross-country markets. Users can also tap into it when visiting Australia and Bali.

Local-based deals for Auckland only will cost subscribers $70, with Halson noting that $14 of that sum goes toward “the good work of the community organisation of your choice”. A Multi-City Entertainment Membership is $120, with $24 going to community fundraising.