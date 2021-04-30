Disaster girl sells original meme for $650,000

The iconic "Disaster Girl" shot with Zoe Roth at 4 years old. Photo / Supplied

Remember the iconic "Disaster Girl" meme? Well "Disaster Girl" has capitalised on her internet fame 16 years later.

The meme is now a non-fungible token (NFT), a unique digital signature, which means it can be sold like a piece of art.

"I'm a part of history," Zoe Roth told The New York Post.

The now 21-year-old became known for the iconic meme at just age 4 when she was photographed smirking outside a burning house.

From there the photo went viral with many seeing her "devilish smirk" as the face of deviant youths everywhere.

"A meme is a picture or video with crazy captions that people share widely because they think it's funny and they can relate to it," Roth explained to The New York Post.

"In 2005, my dad took a picture of me standing in front of a house fire," she told The Post. "I was standing there looking evil, as if I started the fire — but oh my gosh, no, I didn't."

The image was taken near where the family lived and it turns out the fire was set intentionally for the purpose of land management.

Sixteen years on and Roth is being viewed as the modern-day Mona Lisa selling for 180 Ethereum — the equivalent of US$473,000 (NZ$650,000).

The image sold to a collector only known as @3FMusic, reported Daily Mail.

According to Gizmodo, this person is a CEO of a Dubai-based music production company.

Zoe Roth today. She has capitalised on her early internet fame. Photo / Supplied

The owner has since anonymously released a statement: "Our management team is always in co-operation with some highly knowledgeable and experienced art advisers who believe that we must grow with technological movements that help us to not only promote our business but also to support artists and the art market."

Back in 2008 the meme won Dave JPG magazine's "Emotion Capture" contest.

"The best part was being flown to LA to be a part of National Geographic's series on the history of the internet", Roth told The New York Post.

It's understood the plan is to divide the earnings while the 21-year-old is reportedly "researching non-profits" she can donate to.

As part of the sale, Roth and her father maintain copyright of the photo and will also receive 10 per cent of future sales, according to The New York Times.