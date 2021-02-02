Disabled stray puppy heartbroken after new owners ghost him

Jack the disabled American bulldog pup got all dressed up to meet his prospective new owners - only for them to stand him up. Photo / Peaches Bully Rescue

A disabled bulldog puppy from Ohio, who lives in a shelter, was left saddened after his new owners failed to show up to collect him.

Jack the 9-month-old puppy, who has spina bifida, got dressed up to meet his new family, wagging his tail in excitement of starting his new life.

But after shelter Peaches Bully Rescue owners drove 40 minutes to deliver Jack, his expected owners ghosted the young pup.

Jack, who has to wear a nappy, was left sad according to the shelter who shared the bad news on social media.

"Jack was very sad when his meet and greet person was a no show, no call. He had a bath, got his fancy harness on, had a fresh diaper, and a dedicated foster team that drove 40 mins each way just to end in huge disappointment.

"Obviously, that wasn't his family. Morgan, the nice lady from Cabela's, bought him a new toy to help him forget this experience. Thank you!! Your family will come sweet boy and when they do, they will be perfect.

"Respect that we are all volunteers and just trying to give this guy his best chance. Not showing up or calling is bad form."

Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly.

Shelter bosses say he can't walk far because of his clubbed feet.

Jack's story has since gained global attention and the 9-month old, who is affectionate with both cats and dogs, has had hundreds of applicants offer to be his owner.