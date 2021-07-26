Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer wore five Dolce & Gabbana gowns at her wedding

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis over the weekend in a lavish ceremony.

And the 30-year-old didn't wear just one dress for her wedding celebrations, but five, reports the Mirror UK.

The gowns were all created by Dolce & Gabbana, whose clothes Kitty has modelled in the past. Their Alta Moda division reportedly spent six months working on her main gown at their embroidery factory and Milan studio.

The show-stopping gown features a detailed lace design, Elizabethan-style high neck, puffed shoulders and long sleeves. Designers only had four fittings to get the dress to fit perfectly.

And the night before the wedding, Kitty wore a baby blue tulle dress and cape stitched with embroidered flowers.

She stunned once again after the ceremony in a double organza silk gown hand-painted with flowers and embellished with crystals.

Kitty then changed into a cocktail dress embroidered with gold and silver beads. Then yesterday, she donned a Mikado silk dress with cutwork inserts, decorated with applique flowers, sequins and double Duchesse ribbons.

Domenico Dolce said one of Kitty's inspirations was her love for Italy.

"Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture."

And Stefano Gabbana added, "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers.

"For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean-cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure."

The wedding festivities began on Friday night with an exclusive dinner party at the Galleria Del Cardinale restaurant in Rome ahead of yesterday's wedding at sunset.

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp escorted his sister down the aisle alongside half-brother Samuel Aitken.

But there was reportedly no sign of Kitty's father Charles Spencer, Diana's younger brother, at the wedding.