Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel: The sexism Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern endured

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
An emotional Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Rātana Pa Marae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An emotional Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Rātana Pa Marae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

“Ridiculous!” cried the host of Three’s AM breakfast show, Ryan Bridge. Jacinda Ardern had resigned. Bridge read out a headline saying Ardern was driven from office by online trolls. “Melodramatic!”

Ardern has said she

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle