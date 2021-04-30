Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel: Prince Philip's funeral like a scene from Game of Thrones

4 minutes to read
There was "the small figure of the Queen", suffering stoically. Photo / AP

There was "the small figure of the Queen", suffering stoically. Photo / AP

These days we resent having to wait for the next episode of a new television series instead of bingeing until our eyes fall out. Imagine how fans of Charles Dickens felt in New York in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.