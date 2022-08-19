Advertisement

Diana Wichtel: Outdated Adoption Act getting long overdue overhaul

4 minutes to read
TV presenter David Lomas. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By Diana Wichtel

OPINION:

Glass of wine topped up? Box of tissues to hand? Check.

All set for the return of Three's David Lomas Investigates, the latest season of the latest iteration of a long line of shows

