Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel: Fact and fiction increasingly blurred in modern Britain

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
Even Larry, Downing St's Chief Mouser, has better political instincts than the Conservative Party. Photo / AP

Even Larry, Downing St's Chief Mouser, has better political instincts than the Conservative Party. Photo / AP

OPINION

Dame Judi Dench for UK Prime Minister. Why not? She has the qualifications. Apart from that time she donned whiskers and a costume she later described, with terse alliteration, as looking like "five foxes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle