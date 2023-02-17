Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Design for Living: The dense green city of Curitiba

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
Rua das Flores, Curitiba

Rua das Flores, Curitiba

It’s all on now. In the wake of Cyclone Gabby and the Auckland Anniversary Weekend storm, some politicians are saying we need more greenery in our cities, so we can’t have more density. It’s not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle