'Declaration of war': US trolls UK with International Tea Day video

There are certain things you just don't mess with - and one of them is the proper way to make a cup of tea.
Fully aware of how touchy a subject this is for the British, the US Embassy in London masterfully trolled the UK by posting a video celebrating International Tea Day, showing a man enjoying a cup of tea that had been heated up in the microwave.
The video has, of course, gone viral on social media, with people dubbing it an outright "declaration of war".
Other UK and US Consulates also joined in on the debate, talking about how much metaphorical tea was being spilled online today.
The UK Consulate in Chicago has retaliated, posting a screenshot of its most recent Google search: "How do you close a Consulate" and telling the US, they've done "all they can" for the country.
