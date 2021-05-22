'Declaration of war': US trolls UK with International Tea Day video

International Tea Day 2021. Video / U.S. Embassy London

There are certain things you just don't mess with - and one of them is the proper way to make a cup of tea.

Fully aware of how touchy a subject this is for the British, the US Embassy in London masterfully trolled the UK by posting a video celebrating International Tea Day, showing a man enjoying a cup of tea that had been heated up in the microwave.

However you choose to enjoy your tea today - we wish you a very happy #InternationalTeaDay2021 pic.twitter.com/ULZCRakViL — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) May 21, 2021

The video has, of course, gone viral on social media, with people dubbing it an outright "declaration of war".

I believe this is a declaration of war https://t.co/4Pah36mZIT — Ryan (@whyurn_) May 21, 2021

Right that’s it, your independence is revoked. pic.twitter.com/Yjuq1ieB5i — Jared Jeyaretnam 🔸 (@jaredjeya) May 21, 2021

This is a hate crime https://t.co/2I5Iwxl5kR — Andy (@bigandylock) May 22, 2021

Is this even legal? https://t.co/t0OlYdPrOT — Tommi Oksanen (@tommioksanen) May 22, 2021

So far, the best way to test friendship with the Brits https://t.co/EvnA9t55Dm — WX (@xiaojian89) May 22, 2021

Someday, wasteland historians studying the Anglo-American Nuclear War will stumble across this tweet and immediately understand everything https://t.co/jHNI6Ijoje — Taras (@Stellaratum) May 22, 2021

US just outright declaring war on the UK here https://t.co/m0mChe9gpV — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) May 21, 2021

Other UK and US Consulates also joined in on the debate, talking about how much metaphorical tea was being spilled online today.

The UK Consulate in Chicago has retaliated, posting a screenshot of its most recent Google search: "How do you close a Consulate" and telling the US, they've done "all they can" for the country.