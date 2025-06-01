Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Debbs Murray shares her story of family violence in memoir One Soul, One Survivor

NZ Herald
12 mins to read

Debbs Murray founded Eclipse Family Violence Services after her experiences with abuse and coercive control. She is now releasing her memoir, One Soul, One Survivor.

Debbs Murray founded Eclipse Family Violence Services after her experiences with abuse and coercive control. She is now releasing her memoir, One Soul, One Survivor.

  • Debbs Murray founded Eclipse Family Violence Services after her experiences with abuse and coercive control.
  • Her memoir, One Soul, One Survivor, details the cycle of abuse she endured and her eventual escape.
  • Murray’s work now focuses on training frontline responders to better support victims of family violence.

Debbs Murray is the founder of Eclipse Family Violence Services, an organisation she began after her own experiences with abuse, sexual violence and coercive control.

Based in Hamilton, she uses her lived experience to train frontline family violence responders and practitioners.

Her memoir, One Soul, One Survivor, is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle