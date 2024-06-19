Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

New NZ doco unveils a hidden trauma in domestic violence

8 minutes to read

Online exclusive

Director Annie Goldson’s film centres on life and work at a secret pet shelter, allowing victims of family violence to seek safety while knowing their animals are being cared for.

On a rural

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener