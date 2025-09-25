A New Zealander is credited with first coming up with the idea for Daylight Saving.

Daylight saving time starts in New Zealand this Sunday: Everything you need to know

This Sunday at 2am, clocks across Aotearoa will spring forward by an hour as daylight saving time begins, meaning a 6.30am wake-up will feel like 5.30am.

It will be darker when you wake up in the morning, but the sun will set an hour later.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has advised Kiwis to check their smoke alarms when they go to change their clocks (if they still own a clock that needs manual adjustment).

It says people should check smoke alarms for dust and see if they still work, with the batteries live.

We’re advised to check the alarm’s expiry date too – most last 10 years at the most.