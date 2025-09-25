Daylight hours and changeable spring weather
MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald the sun has started rising earlier and setting later since the spring equinox began on Tuesday.
“The days are going to start becoming longer, and the night shorter,” Makgabutlane said.
“I guess in New Zealand, in response, daylight savings is implemented in order to maximise those longer days in the evening.”
As for the weather at this time of year, the classic springtime pattern has been seen across the country already.
“Very kind of blustery westerlies moving across the country, transporting fast-moving weather systems,” Makgabutlane said.
“We oscillate between these periods of showery, maybe rainy weather, quite strong winds as well, either northwesterly and then eventually southwesterly.
“That weather clears and then we have maybe a day or so of settled weather before the next weather system comes through again.”
How long have we been doing this?
New Zealand first observed daylight saving in 1927.
However, the dates that clocks went forward and back, and the amount of time they were changed, have varied over the years.
In 1941, daylight saving was extended year-round under emergency regulations to help save energy during World War II.
Five years later, daylight saving time (or summer time as it was then known) was adopted as standard time, effectively discontinuing daylight saving.
In 1975, daylight saving was introduced again.
It was extended to its current dates – from the last Sunday in September to the first Sunday in April – in 2007.
Daylight saving time ends at 3am on the first Sunday in April 2026, when clocks go back again.
– Additional reporting by RNZ
