Lifestyle

David Farrier: 5G, 9/11 — Kiwis sucked in by conspiracy theories

8 minutes to read
Day 7 of the Anti Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. 14 February 2022. New Zealand Herald Photograph by George Heard NZH 15Feb22 - RGP 16Feb22 - Protests against vaccination m

By David Farrier

New Zealanders may have once felt distant, or above the alt-right in the US and fringe conspiracy theorists, but are we really "better" than that? Los Angeles-based journalist David Farrier writes.

It was 2019 and

