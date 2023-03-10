Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Daisy Jones & the Six: Greg and Zanna review a story of the 70s

5 mins to read
Daisy Jones & the Six. Photo / Amazon Prime

Daisy Jones & the Six. Photo / Amazon Prime

Greg and Zanna watch a show about the 70s that probably should have stayed there.

SCORES

Watchability: 2

Originality: 1

Musicality: 0

SHE SAW

Neither Greg nor I have read the bestselling book Daisy Jones but I have read a plot summary on bookrags.com, which is practically the same thing. Even without having read the book, I feel confident in saying that the television series adaptation isn’t as good as the book - and I think you’ll find millions of readers who will revel in saying the same thing.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle