Catherine, Princess of Wales (Colonel of The Irish Guards) departs Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales is reportedly “considering” making a return to the spotlight for the first time she went public with her cancer diagnosis.

The 42-year-old royal revealed in March she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment to battle an undisclosed form of the illness and she has not taken part in public engagements since. However, a new report suggests she might make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.

Britain's Princess Anne (left), Prince George, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte view the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London on June 17, 2023. Photo / AP

The Mirror newspaper reports: “Kate ... is understood to be considering making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony if she is feeling well enough.”

The report comes after a Kensington Palace representative confirmed the princess would not be taking part in the Colonel’s Review - the event’s official dress rehearsal on June 8 - but they did not rule out a potential appearance at the Trooping the Colour a week later on June 15.

Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial event held annually to celebrate the monarch’s birthday. It’s also known as the Sovereign’s Birthday Parade and takes place in London with the monarch joining a procession of around 1200 soldiers and musicians and more than 200 horses.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, may make an appearance on the balcony at this year's Trooping the Colour. Photo / AP

It also involves a fly-past and an appearance by the monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

King Charles - who is also battling cancer - will take part in the Trooping the Colour event but he’s expected to inspect soldiers from a carriage alongside his wife Queen Camilla rather than on horseback.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but he has returned to public life in recent weeks by carrying out a series of public engagements even though he is still undergoing treatment.