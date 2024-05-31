After a six-week boxing course and a few punches in the ring, Megan Watts shares all. Video / Carson Bluck

OPINION

“Does the thought of a six-week boxing course leave you shivering in your New Balances?” If you’d asked me two months ago, I would’ve nodded my head vigorously. But, if a self-acclaimed “Pilates princess” like myself can do it, I’m pretty sure anyone can - and should.

While I’ve faced many fears as a journalist - walking through a haunted house on camera, jumping off a six-metre landing on a harness and holding a conversation with Jason Momoa for five minutes - it couldn’t have prepared me for a proposition that rolled across my desk in March.

The challenge? Taking part in 45 minutes of boxing, strengthening and conditioning at least twice a week over a six-week period.

Perhaps it’s because I have a clear disconnect between my capabilities and confidence. Or perhaps, deep down, I knew it was going to be fabulous.

Whatever it was, I dove in - fists first - and decided to try the new boxing craze that everyone was talking about. But was I throwing myself into the ring - or a ringer?

Why does Gen Z love it?

I don’t know what it is about 2024, but most people my age have either bought a house, joined a run club or become obsessed with boxing. And it’s not just a sports-based paranoia - the data says it too.

In the US, a 2021 study found that boxing had surpassed baseball in popularity amongst Gen Z’s, thus taking fourth place on the list, according to Front Office Sports.

What’s more, a study by insights platform Knit revealed that 52 per cent of Gen Z are fans of MMA and UFC and 49 per cent are fans of boxing itself.

So why the sudden interest in combative sports? Perhaps it’s the stars of the show? With Kiwi MMA fighter and kickboxer Israel Adesanya becoming a strong force of influence across New Zealand and the world, who wouldn’t wanna try out some time in the ring?

And with social influencers such as YouTuber Jake Paul getting involved in the fight, as well as Love Island’s (and from boxing royalty family the Furys) Tommy Fury, it gains a star quality that blurs the line between sport and entertainment.

Or maybe Gen Z likes it for what it is - a great stress relief.

Frequently referred to as the most anxious age demographic, our generation could only benefit from boxing’s renowned stress-relieving powers. The movement helps increase the brain’s production of endorphins while also working muscles in the neck and shoulders which often carry built-up tension from stress.

Boasting stress relief and star power - and the opportunity for a good sweat - what we really should be asking ourselves is: “Why wouldn’t we love the sport?”

Writer Megan Watts and Odette Miller-Hard at Studio Box Newmarket. Photo / Megan Watts

It’s just like dancing

I chose to spend my youth in a ballet studio over a sports field. My family watched National Geographic over the sports channel and one of the few times I did ever kick a ball, I dislocated my toe. To summarise, I’m not the most sporty person.

Despite this, I entered my next chapter as boxing’s newest recruit and it was like I was back in my ballet shoes again.

As the instructor yelled, “One, two, five”, I felt a similar body-mind connection reminiscent of my choreography days. Learning the steps, performing them at maximum power and rehearsing them over and over until your muscles ache? Let’s just be honest, boxing is a less delicate version of a ballet class, but arguably less scary given the lack of dance teachers.

Moving in time with the music, hitting each punch with precision and doing the old “song and dance” with the punching bag was strangely familiar to me. It was just a different variation of a past passion.

Studio Box specialises in boxing group fitness classes. Photo / Supplied

It made me healthier

While there are many boxing spots around Auckland, I chose to learn the craft at Studio Box. The boxing studio offers a body scan on their Evolt Active machine, which tracks your body composition progress and shares interesting insights into ways you can better your health via fitness and diet changes.

During the challenge, I did one body scan before I started boxing and one six weeks later.

My total body weight had increased, however, when looking at my body composition the majority of that weight was muscle, which seemed right considering I was physically challenging myself to the max for six weeks.

In a lovely turn of events, the body scanner predicted my biological age to be a year younger than I was, which saw me cancel all my future beauty appointments and relish in my so-called youthfulness.

All in all, I had come out of the six weeks stronger, healthier and, supposedly, younger than when I started.

Writer Megan Watts and Odette Miller-Hard at Studio Box Newmarket. Photo / Megan Watts

It made me feel safe

As a woman who avoids walking around at night and feels on edge about her lack of knowledge of self-defence - boxing gave me breath. Many might not know what this feels like - the feeling of holding your breath, waiting for horror to strike.

Feeling fit and strong is an accomplishment within itself, but feeling fit and strong enough to defend yourself in a time of need is a type of physical empowerment I had never experienced before.

Boxing has long struggled with its reputation as an “unfeminine” sport - an exercise reserved for the buff and brave. But making myself strong enough to defend myself did more than build muscles and grit. It was an incredibly healing experience for me to say the least.

Knowing how to defend yourself is far more of a mental struggle than a physical one, but with the tools in your belt to demonstrate the latter, the brain quickly follows suit - and it’s amazing to see how one’s confidence can shine when given the ability to throw a right hook.