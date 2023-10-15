Rob got emotional and declared, “Dad would be stoked with that.” Photo / X

Steve Irwin’s son Robert Irwin took to social media to share an incredible milestone for Australia Zoo that has a very special connection to his late father.

Dressed in his Australia Zoo uniform and iconic khakis, the 19-year-old shared a video holding a baby turtle about to be released into its enclosure at the Zoo.

However it wasn’t just any ordinary baby turtle, Irwin went on to explain, sharing that the turtle was in fact “one of the highlights of my entire life, and one of the most special moments ever here at Australia Zoo.”

The turtle is in fact an “Elseya Irwini,” which is a species of turtle that was first discovered by Steve in the early 1990s.

In a full circle moment, 30-some years later, Robert explained that this was the first time this species of turtle had successfully hatched in captivity anywhere in the world.

Rob with the baby turtle and Steve with his new discovery in the early 90s. Photos / X

“This is so surreal. All the stories from Dad about how beautiful they are... I don’t get emotional about much,” Irwin said, clearly emotional as he released the small turtle into its pond.

“You tearing up? Dad would be really proud, mate,” someone was heard saying to the teenager off-screen.

“Dad would be stoked with that... we did it,” Robert agreed.

The video clearly pulled on the heartstrings with social media fans too, as it’s been watched over 9 million times on X (formally Twitter) alone with thousands of comments sharing support and excitement over the milestone.

And just last month Robert posted a tribute to his late dad on Father’s Day, following his 2006 death when Robert was just two years old.

“Days like this are filled with so many different emotions, but above all, I choose to make it a happy day to remember the best moments with the best dad,” Irwin said in the post.

And recently Robert and his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley appeared on their first-ever red carpet together.

Buckley is the niece of late Aussie actor Health Ledger and the pair looked loved-up at the Sydney premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One last night.

The pair wore matching all-black outfits as they posed for the cameras and appeared to share a few private jokes together.