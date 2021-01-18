Dad refuses to sign baby's birth certificate after finding out name girlfriend chose

A father (not pictured) is refusing to sign his baby son's birth certificate after he saw the name his girlfriend had sneaked on to the form. Photo / 123rf

A father is refusing to sign his baby son's birth certificate after he saw the name his girlfriend had sneaked on to the form.

The man, who isn't named, met his partner after she had come out of an eight-year relationship.

While he felt she was never really over her ex at the start, over time it appeared she had moved on.

When her ex had moved back into the same city as them she wasn't phased and even introduced the pair.

For four years the couple had been happily together and soon welcomed their baby boy into the world.

During her pregnancy, the pair argued back and forth over a name for their baby before they both agreed on a name they were happy with.

After a successful birth, his partner and their baby were taken home.

But when he returned to the hospital, he was left shocked after the name on the birth certificate was not what they agreed on.

The man's girlfriend said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to change their son's name. Photo / Getty Images

He revealed the name on the birth certificate was the first name and middle name of her ex-boyfriend.

When he approached her about the major change, she said it was a "spur-of-the-moment thing" he claimed.

Taking to social media, he said: "She's been fobbing me off for a few days now so in the end I told her, calmly, that I'm not signing the birth certificate until we change the name back to what we agreed.

"This caused a bit of a row with her and she's now refusing to talk to me until I sign the certificate and agree to the name."

Not sure how to handle it, he said he is now worried the baby might not be his and questions if he is still in love with his partner.

Unsure what to do he asked for advice, with a number of people saying a paternity test is the safest way to get the answers he needs.

"Dude, paternity test immediately. This is such a red flag," one wrote.

Another responded: "She is being very shady, naming the baby after her ex is not okay. Get a DNA test and don't sign the birth certificate until paternity is established and she changes the name to the name you both agreed upon."