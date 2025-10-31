The product notes for the brand’s “signature scent” say, “No. 519 is the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter; this signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories - her wedding day, May 19th”.

The candle combines notes of Moroccan mint leaf, white tea leaves, and a back note of woodsy cardamom to conjure “the freshness of a day in the English countryside, a long walk in the garden, and a spirit of happiness that is hard to resist”.

The hand-poured waxed fragrance has a price tag of NZ$114, but cannot be shipped to Aotearoa.

Teasing the product launch, Markle shared a clip to Instagram of her working at a desk with one of her candles and a blue notebook embossed with her royal cypher in shot.

The monogram, which features a decorative M with a crown on top, was designed after her marriage to Prince Harry and was used on their previous Sussex Royal website and social media accounts.

She has continued to use the royal cypher even after she and Harry stepped down as senior royals in January 2020, frustrated that Buckingham Palace prevented them from developing their Sussex Royal brand.

The Instagram scene irked some online commenters, with one saying, “It’s pathetic at this point. If you must remind everyone you’re connected to royalty, you’re not royal at all.”

Another suggested the cypher was present “because she knows that, without it, it’s just a stupid candle, and the only promotion she can offer is to include something royal somewhere on the screen”.

Other items in the holiday collection include a 5g canister of Flower Sprinkles for NZ$26. The dried selection of rose, calendula, blue cornflower petals and hibiscus flowers is described as a “blend of tiny vibrant edible flower petals that act as confetti for your plating”.

As Ever says the product epitomises the idea of surprise and delight, “beautifying any dish, and taking it from mundane to magical”.

“These As Ever flower sprinkles are just as easy as a dash of salt, but with a dash of beauty.”

Offering “tips for enjoyment”, Markle suggests using a “small sprinkle over an omelette, quiche, or even scrambled eggs adds impressive beauty in seconds”.

A set of three 215g fruit spread jars is listed as being “inspired by the jams Meghan has created in her own kitchen and shared over the years”.

She launched her lifestyle and cooking brand, based in Santa Barbara, California, in March 2024 under the name American Riviera Orchard, which was later renamed As Ever.