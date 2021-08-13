Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Covid19: George Fenwick on MIQ and feeling stateless in the pandemic

5 minutes to read
The toll that kind of isolation takes on your mental health, compounded by icy temperatures and minimal daylight hours, is heavy, writes George Fenwick of pandemic life in a London winter. Photo / Getty Images

The toll that kind of isolation takes on your mental health, compounded by icy temperatures and minimal daylight hours, is heavy, writes George Fenwick of pandemic life in a London winter. Photo / Getty Images

By: George Fenwick

George Fenwick, a New Zealander living in London, on feeling abandoned

In February, when Auckland was placed in a three-day lockdown due to community cases of Covid-19, The AM Show host Duncan Garner asked Prime

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid