Covid 19 testing technology leads to no-pee pregnancy test

New technology means you may not have to pee on a stick to find out if you're pregnant. Photo / Getty Images

A new pregnancy test that doesn't require a urine sample could be a game-changer for potential new parents.

Jerusalem-based company Salignostics has created a revolutionary saliva-based pregnancy test kit called SaliStick, based on the same hormone-detection technology used by the company's Covid-19 test kits, reports Metro UK.

Thousands of clinical and analytical trials have been successfully completed and the product is expected to receive approval from the EU soon, while FDA approval could be confirmed next year.

The SaliStick works by detecting pregnancy hormone β-hCG in saliva as early as the first day of a missed period.

Salignostics' co-founder and deputy CEO Guy Krief says saliva is the key to rapid diagnostics "for a variety of medical reasons".

"Quintessentially it is the only non-invasive, easy, and hygienic means to detect hormones, viruses and even diseases," he says.

"We are delivering a product that completely removes the need for blood and urine samples when testing for pregnancy. With SaliStick, we hope to empower women by making the discovery of pregnancy more dignified and inclusive."

The new product was presented at the Medica 2021 exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Currently, there are two types of pregnancy tests available in most countries, including New Zealand: urine tests and blood tests.

A urine test is usually bought over the counter in a pharmacy and taken at home. Meanwhile, blood tests to check for pregnancy are conducted by a healthcare professional.

With the SaliStick, you would simply have to stick it in your mouth to get a saliva sample and results would confirm whether or not you are pregnant within minutes.