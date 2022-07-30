Bloomfield’s Unstoppable Summer: A Covid-19 Announcement. Video / Unite against COVID-19

The family of toddler Ruby Edwards, who was the youngest Queensland resident to die from Covid, has welcomed a baby boy.

The bittersweet moment happened just six days after they lost their 1-year-old to the respiratory virus.

Steven Edwards, who was born in Winton, announced the arrival of his and Krystal's son, Levi on Friday via Facebook.

"Krystal and I are proud to introduce Levi Grayson Edwards. Born at 12:50pm, 29/07/2022, weighing 4.04kg (8.9lbs)," he wrote.

Krystal Edwards gave birth to Levi on Friday. Photo / Steven Edwards

"We're just in awe of him and know his big sister Ruby is watching over us as he was safely guided into this world.

"We are deeply humbled and thankful for all the well wishes, support and generosity we have received during this dark time.

"Levi brings with him hope and light, a promise of happy times as we look to the future.

Ruby died from complications related to Covid, just two weeks away from her second birthday. Photo / Supplied

"We've got a long road ahead of us but each day with him in our arms and Ruby in our hearts, it will get easier.

"Although nothing will bring our baby girl back, it will help our family move into the future as we heal."

Last week, the family lost Ruby who was just two weeks away from her second birthday.

The toddler tested positive for the virus on July 14, which triggered a rare neurological disease called Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis.

The aggressive disease caused an intense inflammation attack to her brain and spinal cord, damaging her myelin.

The family announced the arrival of Levi Grayson Edwards on Facebook. Photo / Steven Edwards

Steven Edwards announced the devastating news on Monday via Facebook.

"She fought long and hard but unfortunately, the condition was too aggressive, ruthless and relentless," he posted at the time.

"Thanks to her treatment, we don't believe she suffered any pain during her fight and was able to leave this world peacefully."

Family friend Sarah Watton set up a GoFundMe page to help the family. Since its launch, the site has raised more than A$32,000 ($36,000).

"I know there are no words to comfort Ruby's mum & dad right now as they try their best to navigate through this incredibly tough time so I was hoping to try & help them financially," she wrote.

"Any donations, no matter how large or small, would be greatly appreciated; if you aren't in a position to donate, could you please share this with your family & friends."