Covid 19: Nurse begs families to stay home for Christmas as hospitals reach breaking point

The nurse shared a selfie showing the red marks left from PPE. Photo / Facebook

A nurse on a Covid-19 ward has begged families in the US to stay at home and not see each other this Christmas as hospitals reach breaking point.

Molly-Elizabeth Francis broke down in tears for the first time at work after starting a year ago, with Covid cases now as bad as when the first major wave hit the US in March.

The current situation in the US has been labelled a "natural disaster", with the country recording more cases in November alone that most other countries all year.

Health experts are predicting December to reach record-breaking numbers, with millions of Americans having ignored advice not to travel during Thanksgiving weekend.

The situation is so dire that makeshift treatment units are being set-up and retired doctors and nurses are being drafted back to the front line.

In a desperate plea, Francis is begging people to stay home and has opened up about how she's witnessing patients dying alone with no family by their side.

"As I got to the unit, you could feel a shift in the energy that I have not felt for a few months now.

"I grabbed my PPE, found my assignment and without hesitation the charge nurse saw me and said your patient in room ** is dying. Just like that.

"These nurses see this every day and Covid has normalised this for some. I had such a pit in my stomach knowing that out of my five patients one could die with just me by their side that night.

"These patients are scared. As a nurse, there is no worse feeling than feeling hopeless when you have done all you can do and have your patient tell you all they want now is for it to be over so they can go home.

"After an extremely long night, I went to the bathroom and cried for the first time in my year of nursing.

"I cried because I know so many people that are no longer taking masking and social distancing seriously.

"I cried because this illness is affecting those of all age groups. I cried because Covid isn't just getting worse, it already is worse.

"We are seeing a spike in cases now just as bad as we did in March."

Francis urged people to social distance and refrain from seeing family over Christmas.

Molly-Elizabeth Francis has pleaded with families not to meet up at Christmas. Photo / Facebook

She wrote: "The people were applauding healthcare workers a few months ago and now I see those same people saying it's okay to get together in groups for the holidays.

"I know it isn't easy not seeing your family and loved ones especially this time of year, but I can assure you it won't be any easier from a hospital room with very little other human contact.

"On behalf of healthcare workers, we can't fight this alone. We need our communities to come together and put the greater good first.

"We are your nurses. We are fighting but we are tired. Please do your part and we will do ours."

Her post was shared more than 46,000 times and prompted a wave of support.

The US now has 13.5 million confirmed cases, and 268,000 deaths.