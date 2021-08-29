Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Is this the grossest lockdown Kiwi breakfast?

Covid 19 Coronavirus: Is this the grossest lockdown Kiwi breakfast? Video /jackryan91

For many Kiwis in lockdown, breakfast has become a newfound indulgence. Where we once wolfed down a bowl of cereal, milk dribbling down our chin as we rushed to get out the door, or tackled a piece of toast on the drive into the office, here in level 4, we find ourselves with the luxury of time in the mornings.

Time to make a salmon, courgette and whipped feta omelette, perhaps. Or load up a slice of homemade banana bread with cashew butter, a drizzle of maple, maybe a few coconut chips, for contrast and crunch. Or, before we log into our morning Zoom call, we find we can easily manage to fry up a good old round of bacon and eggs.

Which is exactly what this Tik Tok user did. But with one foul difference.



Shared to Reddit overnight by user "Dolamite09", a video of baked beans, bacon, eggs and kumara roasties cooked in the most putrid of conditions has caught the attention of the internet.



Some may well recognise the setting as a filthy student flat: a kitchen strewn with dirty dishes, greasy Sistema containers, bottle caps, a browning banana skin and a stove top that looks like something out of a 90s Ajax Spray 'N Wipe commercial - before it's attacked with the product.



The video begins with an old pan thrown on the stove, visibly encrusted with the remnants of the last meal fried in it.



Next, a dented half-can of baked beans is dumped on a dirty plate along with a few kumara roasties - which look quite palatable - and thrown in a microwave – filthy, of course.

Bargain bacon is slapped on a dirty bench before being thrown into a pan and burnt. Photo / Tik Tok

Meanwhile, a bargain pack of bacon is slapped on a bench top among the flotsam and jetsam of a previous meal - maybe several. Then it's tossed in the pan and the cook picks up a pair of tongs from a crumb-covered corner of the floor. Burnt to a dry crisp, the bacon is added to the plate of beans and eggs are thrown into the pan without being cracked. These are topped with cheese, grated right onto the bench, and eventually added to the pile and doused in hot sauce.

Tongs are picked up from the floor to cook bacon. They are returned here once the meat is done. Photo / Tik Tok

Deemed "the source of the Covid outbreak", viewers were quick to express their disgust.

"That kitchen is so disgusting I can't even watch this," commented one Reddit user. Another said they were too repulsed to watch the video right through.



"I had to stop the video. I can't believe how disgusting that is. I'm a guy, and I flatted with guys and we all would have lost our shit if the kitchen got to this state."



One noted this was likely a "student flat in Dunedin" where, based on the state of the kitchen, the majority of occupants had to be male.



However, another shared they'd " … seen some disgusting female-only flats. I think it's less about gender and more about whether you live on Castle Street or not."



And it appears the scene was all too familiar for one commenter who wrote: "Lol fully had flash backs to when there was 6 of us guys in a flat. I can smell the stale beer soaked carpet and ciggies from the night before as the smell of the smoke from a bong that hasn't has it's water changed in a week and kfc used to ease the hangover now mixes in with that stench [sic]."

While some users dub the video a "sh**post" - a post that is not particularly funny or interesting and is intended to derail a conversation or thread - its clearly satirical intent has indeed struck a chord of repulsion among its audience.