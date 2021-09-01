Covid 19 coronavirus: The best level 3 goods Aucklanders can now get

From cool kids' bikes to beautiful hand-woven blankets and wraps, Aucklanders can get some enjoyment from the rest of the country's move to level 3. Photos / Little Trooper, Loom Room

From cool kids' bikes to beautiful hand-woven blankets and wraps, Aucklanders can get some enjoyment from the rest of the country's move to level 3. Photos / Little Trooper, Loom Room

As Aucklanders sit looking at images that have become a ubiquitous symbol of entering level 3 - cars in drive-thrus in the middle of the night - they can take some comfort in the fact that while they still can't go out, they can order stuff in.

From Bluff to Hamilton, non-essential businesses are cranking back into action after two weeks with their doors closed.

For folks still immobilised in the big smoke, you can now add to your days spent staring into the fridge and achieving another successful styling of "just the front bit" of your hair for your daily Zoom, the auspicious task of standing in the window waiting for the courier to come.

Here are some of the best bits and pieces Aucklanders can now get delivered from around the country to their doors.

Fresh salmon fillets

High Country Salmon is arguably the best home-delivered salmon in New Zealand. Photo / High Country Salmon

With cancelled food bags, cancelled online orders and delayed grocery deliveries you may be experiencing a supermarket shopping run-around like never before.

As you battle to get the basics, take a moment to make an order for a fillet of Twizel's High Country Salmon from the glacial waters of the Mackenzie Country hydro canals. That's right, you might struggle to put a few cans of supermarket salmon into your pantry, but you won't have any trouble getting arguably the best fresh salmon in the country delivered overnight to your door - it's the world we're living in.

The website currently notes those in Auckland's flood-affected areas should contact the company directly to arrange alternative delivery.

On their wee bikes

Little Trooper's bikes are a great tool for tuckering out the little firecrackers in your bubble. Photo / Little Trooper

If your little ones have been burning a hole in the carpet, and your nerves, ordering a new toy on wheels might be just the ticket for keeping them entertained in the coming weeks.

From Tauranga and Mount Maunganui, Little Trooper pedal cars, scooters, trikes, "trybikes" (they look like a bike sans the pedals) are super-cute, super-sturdy and a great tool for tuckering out the little firecrackers in your bubble.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

A quick kitchen reno

Could a lick of paint and some new cupboard handles make all the difference to your kitchen? Photo / Getty Images

If the extra time you've spent in your kitchen this lockdown has left you feeling less than enamoured by the look of it, try giving it a makeover with a couple of online deliverables.

Firstly, you may be feeling totally over those circa-2000s blue cabinets. How good, how modern, how chic would they look in a soft pink, sage green or black?

You'll find what you're after and be able to have it delivered to your door by Wellington-based The Paint Warehouse.

Secondly, those oversized chrome cupboard and drawer handles might also need to go. Check out Taupo's Hardware and Handles for a huge range of options from brushed brass knobs to sleek black handles to complete your new look.

Into the garden

Try some of Seedbox's unusual fruit and vegetable variations in your garden. Photo / Seedbox, Instagram

When there's not much you can leave your property for, why not make the most of that and spruce up the garden for spring? Seedbox is a seed and plant company started by Kerikeri entrepreneur Issy Welling when she was just 11. Welling has developed a delightful range of interesting heirloom vegetables, native plants, flowers, fruits and herbs to sow new life into your back yard.

Free shipping on orders over $20

Keep cosy

Loom Room's 100 per cent wool throws, blankets, scarves and wraps will keep you warm this lockdown. Photo / Mocka

If there was ever a time to make use of a throw - beyond strategically strewing it across the foot of the bed - a lockdown in winter is it.

These hand-woven 100 per cent wool throws, blankets, scarves and wraps from Loom Room in Wellington are perfect for keeping warm and cosying up your space.

Spruce up your kids' rooms

Be inspired to revive your child's space with furniture and homewares from Christchurch-based Mocka. Photo / Mocka

There's nothing like a lockdown to see your child turn their room inside out. Take the opportunity to give their space an overhaul with some cute kids homeware from Christchurch-based furniture brand Mocka.

From adorable wee tables and chairs to neat storage units, bedding, teepees and playhouses, you'll find plenty to inspire you to revive their bedrooms and play spaces.

Screen breaks

One of over 600 puzzles and jigsaws to get you away from screens this lockdown. Photo / Game Kings

If this lockdown has finally found you exhausted by Netflix and the like, it may be time to consider an activity from days of yore such as a good old puzzle.

Check out Hamilton-based Game Kings for an impressive range of puzzles and jigsaws. From Harry Potter scenes to collages from the TV show Friends and images of New Zealand and educational puzzles, there's something for all ages in Game Kings' 600-plus collection.