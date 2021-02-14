Covid 19 coronavirus: Psychotherapist explains how to cope with anxiety during lockdown 3.0

Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald has some advice on how to deal with lockdown stress. Photo / Getty Images

With Auckland at alert level 3 and the rest of New Zealand at level 2, the next couple of days could be an anxiety-inducing wait for Kiwis.

For many of us, heading back into lockdown will mean an all too familiar feeling of dread.

So while we're all cooped up in our homes yet again waiting on those 1pm or 4pm updates, what can we do to keep calm and avoid getting caught up in the uncertainty?

Psychotherapist and mental health advocate Kyle MacDonald has a few tips - read on for advice on keeping calm and carrying on throughout the next few days.

Stay in the present

It feels like déjà vu for many of us - and while memories of last year's lockdowns can trigger anxiety, MacDonald says it's important to focus on the present.

"Tune into the official information from the government and avoid other sources of information if possible," he suggests.

"Give yourself some time and space to adjust, don't feel you need to be doing everything at full speed - you'll find your ability to focus and work is likely lower than normal.

"If you do find yourself spinning into anxiety, stop, breathe and distract."

Take time to be still

If you're stuck at home with bored kids or a house full of flatmates trying to study or work, the noise can become overwhelming.

But MacDonald says it's important to take time to be alone and away from other people to recharge.

"If you don't have the space, make a plan to share a space so everyone can have some quiet time away from others.

"And don't get too stressed about kids' school work, a day or two off won't destroy their future."

And maybe invest in some noise-cancelling headphones for when you really need to zone out.

Take it one step at a time

We cope best with stress when we take things one step at a time. And while it's good to be prepared, there's no need to panic buy or rethink your future just yet.

"Plan for the worst, hope for the best, as they say," MacDonald advises.

"Accept the uncertainty and work with what we know - today I will be at home, and plan for that. Again, stick to the present."

Look after yourself and others

It's tempting to turn to whatever coping mechanisms we've used before, whether that's a wine (or several) or lockdown snacking. But it's important to focus on your wellbeing as well as that of those you're spending lockdown with.

Healthy eating and exercising will go a long way towards keeping you sane while stuck at home - test out those new recipes you've been meaning to try or take a walk around the block.

"Don't drink too much, be patient with your family or those you live with and go for a walk (even in the rain!)" MacDonald says.

And as always, keep checking in on those around you - we are all in this together.