Covid 19 coronavirus: Kate Middleton wears Kiwi designer Emilia Wickstead on first outing since self-isolation

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her favourite New Zealand fashion designer on her first public appearance since spending a few days in self-isolation, following a Covid-19 scare.

Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon women's final wearing a dress by Emilia Wickstead, a Kiwi fashion designer whose pieces had previously been worn by the duchess.

The royal had been in quarantine since Friday, July 2, after she had been in contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

According to Buckingham Palace, the duchess did not experience any symptoms but followed government guidelines and self-isolated at home.

Middleton, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was back to Wimbledon yesterday, where she presented Australian Ash Barty with her first Wimbledon winner's plate.

The Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a bright green mid-length Emilia Wickstead dress, with an altered cap sleeve.

Wickstead was born in Auckland but is currently based in London.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy by HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, after winning her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships. Photo / Getty Images

The dress usually retails for NZ$2700 but is currently on sale for $1619.

She sat in the royal box with her husband, Prince William, as well as tennis legends Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

"Well done to Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge later wrote on social media.