Covid 19 coronavirus: Fury as 'selfish' shoppers rush Kmart as Melbourne reopens

After months of toughing it out, Melburnians awoke today to a reopened city.

But while many residents marked the end of lockdown with a drink at 11.59pm last night as pubs and bars reopened, others were desperate to go shopping.

People flocked to the 24 hour Kmart stores across the city and lined up out the front of the stores until the doors opened at midnight.

Some shoppers had been queuing outside Kmart Burwood since 6pm.

"I'm so happy and excited, it's good to be able to do this again," one young woman told the Herald Sun.

Kmart Burwood opened at midnight last night and there were plenty of shoppers keen to spend some cash. Photo / Josie Hayden/news.com.au

But the Kmart shoppers' enthusiasm sparked fury from residents who blasted them as "selfish" for ignoring social distancing rules.

Videos and photos uploaded to social media showed queues of people waiting on the footpath outside the stores and people rushing around inside with full trolleys. But most were wearing masks.

So many people were desperate to get through the doors that Kmart had to set up a booking system to keep numbers under control.

Shoppers sanitise their hands as they enter the Burwood store. Photo / Josie Hayden/news.com.au

"We will open our doors on Wednesday 28th October, but for your safety, we will limit the number of customers allowed in a store at one time for stores located in Metro Melbourne," Kmart said on its website.

"Our Social Q app is here to save you time and get you into store as quickly as possible during busy periods – either use the app before you leave home to save your spot in store, or if there's a line when you get to store, use the app to save your spot without lining up."

Social media users blasted shoppers for their actions, with many concerned it could spark a rise in Covid-19 cases.

I live down the road from a 24 hour kmart and just drove past while heading home from visiting a friend.



IT BEGINS. pic.twitter.com/mhMdf02kTe — β🍩🍩!nnie 👻 (@BetaBarBonnie) October 27, 2020

It’s 1am, Melbourne has been opened up for 1 hour and people are already at the pub and shopping at Kmart ?!? — Amy Smolcic (@amysmolcic) October 27, 2020

Are people seriously going to KMart at midnight, just because they can??



This kind of crap will have us seeing a third wave in no time.

Cool your jets, Melbourne, people being selfish is what got us into this mess in the first place. Let’s be sensible, geezus. — ❣️A-N-D-R-E-A❣️ (@MisBHaving) October 27, 2020

Third wave here we come if people crowd into Kmart 🙄 — Linda (@silver1212) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile Premier Daniel Andrews has praised Victorians for getting to the point where retail and hospitality businesses can reopen, but warned that people still need to follow the restrictions that are in place.

"Many Melburnians want to get out and support local businesses and I want to remind everyone that the rules still apply and the rules, not against you, they are for you," he said.

All retail can now open, along with restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars, after restrictions were eased. Venues can have 50 people seated outdoors and 20 indoors. But social distancing and wearing masks is still encouraged.

"They are so you can continue to do these things. That is what the rules are therefore and we can keep going opening up further in making announcements on November 8 and beyond and have the Christmas we are longing for where we can be close to the people we have missed the most."

Shoppers flood into Kmart Burwood which opened at midnight. Photo / Josie Hayden/news.com.au

The premier said "everyone has to play their part" in keeping the state open and making sure more restrictions ease before Christmas and the New Year.

Victoria recorded its second day of no new Covid-19 cases or deaths yesterday, but confirmed two new cases and two deaths today.

Both of the new cases are close contacts of a previously confirmed case.

Of the deaths, Andrews said they occurred "some weeks ago" and were a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. Both were linked to aged care facilities.

There are three Victorians in hospital, with none in intensive care.