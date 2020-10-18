Secret goon bag: The cheap new handbag that you can store, pour wine from

Kmart's new bag includes an insulated "bladder bag" with a spout. Photo / Kmart

Summer has just gotten so much better for alcohol lovers after the release of a handbag which stores wine and allows you to pour it as you walk.

The cheap new handbag has just landed in Kmart stores and is being described as the most wanted Christmas present for wine lovers around the country.

The Wine Carrier with Drink Dispenser costs just $29 and comes with an insulated "bladder bag and spout" to pour your drink.

Kmart describes the bladder as "ultra-safe, easy clean, leak proof PEVA lining with microban inside the compartment".

It also features an adjustable shoulder strap and high-density thermal insulation.

"Featuring a large insulated main compartment and an adjustable shoulder strap this drink dispenser is an essential carry-along for those outdoor adventures."

The wine can also be replaced with other drinks such as water, juice or different varieties of alcohol.

Fans of the bag are already planning to get their hands on one this summer, with one saying it's the "best thing to happen in 2020".

Another said: "Great idea for picnics and the beach."

A third joked: "How to recover from months of iso in a classy way.. 11am glass of dry anyone?

"Be a great present to get the aunties who like a couple of quiet ones on the go."