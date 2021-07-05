Covid 19 coronavirus: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton self-isolating after close contact with positive case

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen at Wimbledon on Friday. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, Kensington Palace says.

The Daily Telegraph reports she was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating immediately.

The Duchess, 39, attended Wimbledon last week and also England's Euro 2020 match against Germany.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the palace said in a statement.

More to come.