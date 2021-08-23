Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Views on South Island lockdown decision split

One of the proposed flags for the South Island. Photo / James Dignan

One of the proposed flags for the South Island. Photo / James Dignan

South Islanders appear to be split over whether a change to alert levels in the South is the right move - and one person has raised the question: is it too soon to declare independence from the North Island?

A flag sent to the Herald by Queenstown resident Jeremy Chisholm shows what that independence could look like.

It was originally designed by James Dignan as one of three proposed designs for a South Island flag.

"is this too soon to make jokes about South Island independence?" Chisholm said.

South Island nationalism is a largely un-popular political viewpoint that was last heard of in 2008. Could we be seeing an uptake in the movement?

Not likely, plenty appear to disagree that the South should be treated differently; one person said it would shock them if so.

"At this point if they drop the levels even in the South Island at those numbers today it would legit shock me and I'd probably be a bit annoyed because it will most likely result in the South Island yoyoing because I firmly believe it's a case of when not if we get a case here," a post on Twitter said.

Anyone suggesting South Island to go to level 2 or 3 today needs their head checked. — leahskee (@leahskee) August 23, 2021

However, the Twitter-sphere is not all in favour of the cautious approach.

So none in the South Island then? Ok, sorry about your troubles up there North Island, but us Southerners are going to have to get back to work now. You guys take care up there and we'll see you real soon when you're feeling better..... — The Paper Boy (@nchefz) August 23, 2021

The total number of community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand has reached 107; all in Wellington or Auckland.

No cases have appeared in the South Island six days after the original Covid-19 Delta case was detected in Devonport.