Covid 19 coronavirus: Cops interrupt swingers party, mistaken for strippers

Handcuffs at the ready. Photo / 123RF

Police investigating reports of a lockdown-busting swingers party in Argentina were initially mistaken for strippers when they interrupted the raunchy gathering.

The incident, described as "comical and absurd" by local police chiefs, occurred last weekend when authorities were alerted to the party by a disgruntled swinger who had been left out of the fun, Infobae reported.

Upon arrival at the estate on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, officers were initially waved inside.

One officer was reportedly approached by a woman who said: "Look at your eyes. You get me hot."

Once the officers' intentions became clear, another partygoer said it was "a pity", adding that "when I saw them, I thought dessert had arrived".

A police source told Infobae: "When they saw us, they thought we were part of the show, that we were strippers!"

Officers described a "bizarre" scene inside with "music, lights and a meal taking place".

At least 12 couples attended, with mattresses across the floor for the night's festivities.

After the raid, local Undersecretary of Security Gustavo Jara said the swingers were "respectful, did not resist, and even joked about what happened".

The venue has now been closed and partygoers will be charged with violating Article 205 of the Penal Code, police revealed.

The code refers to alleged crimes related to the spreading of a known virus.