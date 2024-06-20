Advertisement
Could your relationship survive without sex? Four Kiwi women on how they make it work

By Sinead Corcoran Dye
12 mins to read
Couples share how they keep their relationships strong through non-sexual intimacy. Photo / Getty Images

Four women tell Sinead Corcoran Dye the truth about hanging on to love when it seems the spark has died

‘There’s so much more to intimacy than sex’

Sarah, 34, midwife

At the

