Is Prince Harry in the running to win a Grammy for his voice work on the audiobook for his memoir, Spare? Photo / AP

He may have vilified himself in the eyes of many with the release of his memoir, Spare, but according to Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, her husband is “a shoo-in” for a Grammy for his bombshell tome.

According to the Daily Mail an entertainment industry insider has said Markle believes the prince is a solid contender to win the Grammy for Best Spoken Word (Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording) for the audiobook of his memoir Spare at next year’s ceremony.

The source told the Daily Mail: “He’s a natural storyteller, has a soothing voice and even sings on the audio version,” the source says.

The Duke of Sussex’s audiobook sees him sing a verse of Elton John’s Your Song as he talks about his mother’s tribute concert for the 10th anniversary of her death.

“It was Harry’s decision to sing Elton John’s song in the audiobook. Who knew he could sing? Meghan thinks he’s up there with President Obama, who won the same award a few years back,” the source adds.

While the nominees for Best Spoken Word Album at this year’s Grammy Awards on February 5 are Viola Davis, Questlove, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx and Mel Brooks, Markle reportedly believes her husband will be considered for the gold gramophone in 2024.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has high hopes for her husband in the entertainment industry. Photo / Getty Images

What’s more, the entertainment insider also told the Daily Mail that “there’s even been talk about Harry appearing on the upcoming Academy Awards as a possible presenter [in March].”

Despite the vitriol and polls claiming the prince is well out of favour with the American people, Hollywood sees him differently.

"Hollywood loves him. He's got the gift of the gab and a fun sense of humour. He's the one with the star power."




