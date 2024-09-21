Advertisement
Cordy’s changes jewellery auction listings after Temu lookalike complaints

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist and restaurant critic·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
One of the five spider brooches offered since April at Cordy's auction house (left) and a $3.63 version from Temu. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Diamante scorpions, bejewelled spiders and glittery dragonflies have fetched $100-plus at an Auckland auction house. Kim Knight puts customer concerns about cheap online counterparts to Cordy’s.

Versions of a giant sparkling spider brooch worth less

