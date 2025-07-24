Sport New Zealand abandoning transgender guidelines, SkyCity introduces carded play and person dead after New Plymouth house fire.

Consumer NZ rates laundry detergents out of 100 - Which are no better than water?

Three brands of laundry detergent failed to clean clothes any better than water when washing products sold in New Zealand were put to the test.

Consumer NZ has released results after conducting a product review on 46 laundry soaps – including powder, tablets and sheets – to evaluate their efficacy and determine their performance.

The Warehouse, which owns one of the worst-performing brands, says it was treating the results seriously and now looking at the formula in light of the findings.

Scores were given based on the detergent’s ability to treat 10 different common stains such as grass, olive oil, ice cream and everyday grime in a front-load washer and ranking them out of 10.

The tally was then combined to create a final score out of 100, with three categories - poor, average and good.