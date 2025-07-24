Consumer NZ rates laundry detergents out of 100 - Which are no better than water?

Ryan Murphy, general manager of groceries at The Warehouse, said the company was “surprised by these results”, given Consumer NZ previously gave its Shotz range a better rating.
“We regularly hear positive feedback from our customers about Shotz, and have the range independently tested to ensure quality.
“However, the result for this product aren’t the standard we or our customers expect, and we’re treating them seriously.
“We’re going to review the formulation to ensure it delivers the performance our customers expect and deserve.”
Re.Stor Laundry Detergent Sheets (fresh linen scent), which is priced at $11.99, received a lesser score of 24 out of 100.
The Re.Stor sheets received poor ratings for its ability to remove every type of stain except baby food, which received an average rating.
In comparison, washing with just water received poor ratings for all except baby food and grass and mud stains, which were both given average ratings.
But the poor performance of the laundry sheets wasn’t surprising, Consumer NZ’s head of testing James le Page said.
“They only weigh a couple of grams, so when you put them in your machine, they’re just not going to do a good job compared with a capful of laundry liquid or scoop of powder, both of which have the potential to contain more active ingredients.”
However, it was possible laundry sheets could improve their scores over time.