Aussie icon Steve Irwin's son has made an announcement in honour of his father's passion. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Irwin has made a major announcement ahead of the annual event that commemorates his dad's life.

The son of Australian icon Steve Irwin took to Twitter and Instagram this morning to unveil his new book, which contains a series of wildlife and nature photos that Robert has snapped over the years.

Titled Robert Irwin's Australia, the wildlife warrior descendant says his project resembles his own journey as he follows in the footsteps of his father.

"This is the embodiment of countless years of dedication to the art form of imagery as well as my profound passion to continue my father's important legacy, while forging my own path," Robert captioned alongside a video of him signing a Launch Edition of the book.

The motivation behind the book came from the 18-year-old's determination to showcase Australia, which Robert describes as the "most rugged, beautiful, surprising and awe-inspiring continent" on earth.

"Through each page you will not only find wild and vibrant natural beauty but also images from the frontline of environmental turmoil," he said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Robert Irwin has consolidated years of photography into a new book. Photo / Twitter @RobertIrwin

The book, which is "Australian-made, printed, crafted and bound", also reveals why Robert has a passion for photography and how it helps him connect with his late father.

"Above all I hope this book exemplifies the wonder of the natural world while also providing a sense of reflection into the deeper responsibility that we all have to protect our environment," he said.

‘Robert Irwin’s Australia’ tells stories of natural beauty, environmental turmoil and hope, through images. I aim to showcase the impact we all have on our planet & our power to conserve it. Sustainably Australian-made, all profits benefit conservation.https://t.co/qohStCKfoA pic.twitter.com/RHS8LZ8Uzs — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) October 6, 2022

Despite Robert's good intentions behind the book with all profits made going directly towards wildlife conservation, there's been some public outcry about its $189 price tag.

"My 10-year-old looks up to you and your dad. He wants to be a reptile zookeeper and work at Australia Zoo. I would love to give this to him and see the look on his face. I understand the $ (dollars) goes to conservation, but there are many people who can't afford this," one fan commented.

"OMG this is so awesome!!! I wish I could get the deluxe edition but it's nearly as expensive as my rent," said another.

Robert has had a passion for photography since he was 6 years old. Photo / Twitter @RobertIrwin

But for others, the book was worth more than its price with the first 500 special edition signed copies, worth $349 each, selling out within hours.

The release of Robert's book comes just weeks before Steve Irwin Day, an annual event held on November 15 which celebrates the Crocodile Hunter's life.

"Dad was an incredibly passionate photographer," Robert said in an interview with Sunrise this morning.

"My dad had an amazing eye behind the lens … and now I get to do the same thing so it's almost like it's genetic."