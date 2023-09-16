Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Confessions of a soccer dad: Investigating the dark goings-on at Eastern Suburbs

By
5 mins to read
Comforting or provoking? Are parents the problem with kids' soccer? Photo / Getty

Comforting or provoking? Are parents the problem with kids' soccer? Photo / Getty

OPINION

In June this year, Eastern Suburbs soccer club hit the headlines after parents of children at the club were found to be interfering in their kids’ games. An article published on this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle