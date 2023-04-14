Voyager 2022 media awards
Composer and Mutton Birds founder David Long on music that shaped his life

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
Wellington-based composer David Long, a founding member of 90s band The Mutton Birds.

The Soundtrack to My Life: From Bowie to Bollywood, Wellington composer David Long shares some of his musical milestones.

NOCTURNES IN THE SUBURRA, Nino Rota (1969)

Nino Rota is one of my favourite film composers.

