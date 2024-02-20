Claudia Schiffer at the Chanel show. Photo / AP

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer has graced an international fashion magazine with an unlikely cover star.

Claudia Schiffer has just been revealed as the cover star for Vogue Germany, along with her “nepo cat” Chip.

The world was introduced to Chip at new flick Argylle’s world premiere, where he graced the red carpet with celebrities including Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill and John Cena.

Chip stars in a leading role in the spy movie, portraying the cat belonging to Bryce Dallas Howard’s Elly Conway, described as “the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie”.

Now, Schiffer and Chip are both sharing the spotlight, featuring on the cover of fashion magazine Vogue Germany’s March issue.

Chip already is a star in his own right, boasting his own Instagram page and a memoir, Blue Chip: Confessions of Claudia Schiffer’s Cat, published in January of this year.

He also appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2023 with his famous mum in tow.

Now, Chip is the face of Vogue Deutsch’s latest magazine, posing in his model mum’s arms for the 15th cover, reports Daily Mail.

With the cover line “Claudia Forever”, the supermodel is styled in fishnet stockings and a leather vest from Prada, with her platinum blonde tied up in a high ponytail, and smokey eye makeup. Chip, however, appears au naturel.

Schiffer wears a range of new-season designer fashion. In one picture in the magazine, she wears a cut-out floral white tank top paired with Valentino jeans and a wet-looking hair-do. And in a break from her other looks, her last outfit of the shoot saw her rock something a bit edgier. The model could be seen posing in an oversized, black, full-length garment along with a Calvin Klein cap.

While Chip doesn’t appear in every shot, securing the magazine’s cover was a win for his promotion for the film.

Claudia Schiffer and Chip the cat attend the world premiere of Argylle at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

It’s not the first time Chip has been in the public eye.

Earlier this year, at the film premiere for Schiffer’s husband Matthew Vaughan’s new flick Argylle, Schiffer’s pet Chip stole the limelight.

Reflecting on her feline’s newfound fame, Schiffer said: “There was going to be a cat in the movie, so we hired one of those professional movie cats because we were prejudiced against our own cat, Chip.

“But then my husband replaced the cat with Chip, who turned out to be a surprisingly good fit because he was so comfortable around Matthew. So Chip started driving to the film set with my husband every morning and had his own little area in the trailer where he could relax between takes.

“Since then, the cat has even had his own Instagram account and his memoirs have been published in which he talks about his adventures with me in the world of fashion and film, illustrated by Angelica Hicks. His fame continues to grow, and it becomes more and more ... frustrating.”