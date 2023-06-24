Voyager 2023 media awards

Claire Mummery: These hero herbs will be a game-changer for your garden

4 mins to read
Herbs are not only good cooking ingredients, they have myriad other uses too. Photo / Getty Images.

Autumn/winter is a great time to get your herb bed established. Herbs are a great complement to any garden, not only by boosting flavour in all your meals and herbal teas, but also by attracting

