Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Christos Tsiolkas' new book Seven and a Half looks to beauty and time

3 minutes to read
Christos Tsiolkas. Photo / Greg Bowker

Christos Tsiolkas. Photo / Greg Bowker

7 ½ by Christos Tsiolkas
(Allen & Unwin, $37)

7 ½ by Christos Tsiolkas is not quite autobiographical, but it is somehow auto-fiction. Bearing exactly the same name as the author of the book, a successful

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.