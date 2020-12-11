Website of the Year

Christmas stollen baker Patrick Welzenbach and the third generation recipe he's baking at Auckland's Daily Bread

9 minutes to read
By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

Icing sugar is falling like snow. The oven is huffing cinnamon-scented steam. At the Daily Bread bakery, Christmas is settling on every surface.

Patrick Welzenbach's great-grandfather, Max, did this and so did his grandfather, Karl.

