Chocolate brand Whittaker's has released a special label using the official Māori language, te reo. Photo / Supplied

Chocolate brand Whittaker's has released a special label using the official Māori language, te reo. Photo / Supplied

Shoppers have vowed to buy huge amounts of a popular chocolate block in a bid to annoy critics who labelled the brand's new label "too woke".

Whittaker's revealed it was introducing special edition packaging for one of its most popular chocolate blocks to celebrate Māori language week on Tuesday.

From August 22, Creamy Milk has been translated using te reo and will be called Miraka Kirīmi.

However, the decision to temporarily change the famous gold and blue wrapper has been met with criticism by some.

Whittaker's chief operating officer Matt Whittaker said the family-run business hoped the label would contribute to "revitalising" Māori language.

Matt Whittaker, chief sales officer at Whittaker's. Photo / Supplied, File

"The label has been translated into te reo with support and guidance from our friends at the Māori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori," Whittaker said.

"Our hope is that the label contributes to revitalising te reo, and we hope Chocolate Lovers in New Zealand enjoy a block of Miraka Kirīmi with their friends and whānau."

He also stressed many customers had shared a "lot of support" ahead of the special edition Miraka Kirīmi block that has been produced to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori from September 12-18.

"As a family-owned business that makes all of its world-class chocolate at its one factory in Porirua, we are proud to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori," he said.

But while some claimed the new wrapper was a "step too far", others pledged to buy extra bars to annoy the "racist haters".

"Whittaker's, you're a class act. Love this," one Instagram user wrote.

"Why are people mad about te reo chocolate wrappers? I think it's sick AF. In fact, I will be stockpiling the te reo Whittaker's bars and keeping the outer wrappers in perfect condition so I can buy new bars and replace the outer layer with a te reo one every time," one Twitter user said.

Huge shoutout for Te Taura Whiri for continuing your mahi to normalise our reo, the latest being the Whittaker’s Miraka Kirīmi.



Thank you both for sticking your necks out on the line while racists and bigots slam you from all directions with hate and disgusting comments. — Te Matahiapo (@HynesSafari) August 16, 2022

Māori presenter and content creator Sonny Ngatai branded the move "awesome", adding that he hoped it would spark the start of more brands using te reo on products in supermarkets.

Backlash reportedly began when Right-wing New Zealand commentator Cam Slater shared an image of the new wrapper, writing: "Go woke, go broke... see ya @WhittakersNZ."

His post sparked a pile-on, with some even comparing the new label to "forced mandated injections".

"Shame on you Whittaker's, we certainly won't be buying your chocolates anymore," one wrote.

"Does everything have to be translated into mari (sic)," another added.

However, Māori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins welcomed the block's release.

"For those who have complained that this is a step too far for our country: the reality is that the rest of New Zealand has already taken that step," she said in a statement.

Professor Rawinia Higgins Photo / Supplied via RNZ

We know that eight in 10 of us see te reo as part of our identity as a Kiwi while one in three of us can speak more than a few words of Māori.

"Young New Zealanders are helping to drive change; they are not threatened when they see or hear te reo, they see te reo as absolutely normal."