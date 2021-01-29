Chinese restaurant adds bad reviews to hilarious takeaway menu

Foo Hua have embraced bad reviews customers have left them. Photo / Google Maps

At first it looks just like your average takeaway menu – but there's one jaw-dropping detail that has made this Perth Chinese restaurant go viral after the pamphlet was shared on Reddit.

Foo Hua is a Chinese restaurant in Waneroo, Perth, and its menu contains all the normal details like their address and opening hours.

The pamphlet also features reviews from diners praising the "amazing" food, however, also takes the surprising step of including negative feedback too.

Check out this menu! Photo / Reddit

"Waited for an hour, where is my food?" one person wrote.

"Food is bland and tasteless, will not order here again," another bad review read.

"I ordered fried rice without prawns but I got a lot of prawns in my rice, I need a refund," one disgruntled customer had written.

Other reviews included were more outlandish than bad, with one diner writing: "Food 5 star, service 5 star. Why I give out one star? Just because I can LOL."

Another person wasn't just a fan of the food, commenting: "Food arrived early, very very tasty and fresh. Thank you so much. And the delivery boy is very cut too."

The restaurant flyer was a hit with Reddit users who applauded the bold marketing move.

Ironically, this makes the good reviews more likely to be true," one person wrote.

One reviewer claimed the food was 'bland and tasteless'. Photo / Zomato

"Tbh the fact that they've stayed open for 30 years says a lot. They're bound to have negative reviews anyways after being open for so long," another added.

Others said it showed how "every opinion matters" while another said it was simply the "funniest sh** I've seen all week".

"That's having true confidence on your brand. Screw companies that hide every little dirty detail to try to appear as some sort of godly and impeccably perfect entity, " one person wrote.

Foo Hua employee Daniel Vojnovic told Daily Mail Australia the pamphlets had been a success for the restaurant.

It aims to be a "true reflection" of diners and as a result staff "don't filter out" the bad feedback.

"It's turned out pretty well, I do believe it's worked in our favour," Vojnovic said.

"It's put us out in the public and people are interested to come and try our food."