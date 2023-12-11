The role does not involve any smoking. Photo / Jason Hosking

Are you a budding scientist? Could you make this role your own?

A New Zealand firm is seeking a “chief cannabis tester”.

Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals, formerly Medical Kiwi, is seeking someone who knows their weed well to take on the full-time role, which the company says is “pretty scientific”.

The Christchurch company has begun advertising for the position, saying it needs someone to be part of their “quality-control programme”.

“You must have a passion for cannabis and know what you are talking about,” the advertisement reads.

“No time wasters please.”

Appearing on television this morning in a room full of cannabis, Medical Kiwi’s global relations manager Jason Whitelaw told Newshub that the company is expanding into Europe and Australia and it was essential that they fill the role.

They have been flooded with hopeful applicants, with Whitelaw telling Newshub that 700 people have applied in just 48 hours.

But some may be sadly disappointed that, while the job pays $55 an hour, it doesn’t include any inhaling.

“It’s certainly not a smoking position,” Whitelaw clarified.

Cannabis was first made available in New Zealand for therapeutic purposes in 2010, albeit under strict guidelines.

It was not until 2017 that CBD products containing non-psychoactive cannabis compounds were able to be prescribed more widely by general practitioners without the approval of either the Health Minister or the Ministry of Health.

It took a further three years for products containing THC, the psychoactive cannabis compounds, to be prescribed by GPs without the approval of the government.

These changes came against the backdrop of the 2020 referendum which saw New Zealanders narrowly reject decriminalising cannabis for recreational use.

The slim majority opposed making the change after a huge public debate ahead of the 2020 election.

Of the 2,908,071 total votes received, 48.4 per cent supported the proposed cannabis legislation and control bill and 50.7 per cent opposed.







