Cheating girlfriend exposed after man leaves note for boyfriend in 'genius' place

One man was praised for his efforts to alert a woman's boyfriend that she was cheating on him, after she admitted that she was in a relationship the morning after they met. Photo / 123rf

It's not nice to discover you've been cheated on.

But one man has revealed how he discovered his girlfriend had been cheating on him, all thanks to the lover's fast thinking the morning after.

In a post to social media, the man revealed how he found a revealing yet clever note addressed to him hidden in a place his girlfriend would never find - under the toilet seat.

In a note to the boyfriend, the man wrote: "This chick just told me she has a boyfriend the morning after.

"Sorry to tell you like this, but I'd want to know if I was you. Sorry bro."

The man was praised for leaving a note. Photo / kingmal_27/ Tiktok

The boyfriend shared it on Twitter with the caption: "My girl cheated on me while I was out of town and the guy left me this note under the toilet seat..."

The note was uploaded to TikTok where it has gone viral.

Hundreds praised the woman's lover for being honest with the boyfriend and raising the alarm to her devious actions.

One wrote: "Under the toilet seat real smart."

"He's a real one for telling him like that," a second added.

"OK but he's the smartest dude alive," another wrote.

Another person was inspired to cause chaos, writing: 'I'm going to do this at my mates house and watch the fireworks."